This is a busy time in the state Legislature with many critical bills being debated and voted on. I want to thank state Rep. Matt Coker for his weekly updates on Meredith Facebook community pages. Even though I don't always agree with his votes, his transparency on how he voted along with his rationale is refreshing in our county politics.

