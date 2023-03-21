This is a busy time in the state Legislature with many critical bills being debated and voted on. I want to thank state Rep. Matt Coker for his weekly updates on Meredith Facebook community pages. Even though I don't always agree with his votes, his transparency on how he voted along with his rationale is refreshing in our county politics.
I encourage anyone to reach out to Matt with a call or email about any issues you feel passionate about. It's clear he tries to respond to individual outreaches from all Meredith and Belknap County residents who contact him about legislation before the House. I encourage all the representatives from Belknap County to follow Matt's example. It is discouraging that other representatives I have contacted about legislation not only don't have a public presence in Meredith, social media or otherwise, they also do not answer phone calls or respond to emails.
I realize that it takes a lot of volunteer time to run and serve in the Statehouse, but that is no excuse for being non-responsive to town and county residents, especially those in your immediate town. If our other representatives don't have the capacity to be available to their constituents, maybe this isn't the role for them. Keep up the good work, Matt, in representing those in Meredith and Belknap County.
