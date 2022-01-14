To The Daily Sun,
Regeneron is a monoclonal antibody treatment for COVID that is a well kept secret. Why hasn't the government pushed Regeneron, along with other therapeutics that are available? Regeneron is an infusion, takes about one hour. It needs to be administered within 10 days of testing positive to be most effective. Some of us breeze through COVID with very mild symptoms. Others, especially most compromised, need to ask for it immediately. A family member had COVID while in Florida. His doctors office here in New Hampshire told him there was nothing he could do. If he couldn't breathe well, go to the emergency room. He received a Regeneron treatment in Florida the following day. The next morning, he felt 70% better. Florida has multiple monoclonal antibody sites through out the state. No prescription needed. This certainly takes the pressure off the hospitals. Regeneron works.
Debbie Kyriax
Gilford
