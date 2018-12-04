To The Daily Sun,
Dear Santa:
Please make my uncle stop doing drugs and bring him to see that he can be the better person we all thought he could be. And make my other uncle stop having diabetes and have a great Christmas. And let us all come together as one big, giant family.
Dalton Otto
Belmont
