To The Daily Sun,
Response to Senator Shaheen’s Dec 5, 2019, email to NH constituents — “10 days left to get covered.”
Indeed, the period closes on Dec. 15 to “enroll in a health insurance plan or change your coverage.” Most know that even if you liked your plan for 2019, it is important to update your application and review your options for 2020 because plan benefits and networks change every year. To the majority, this annual exercise is unhealthy — involving tremendous pressure and anxiety to guess what one’s health care needs might be the following year, balanced against your budget for the premium. Wouldn’t it be better to have automatic comprehensive coverage for life and do away with this annual life-and-death guessing game? True Improved Medicare for All is the solution.
“... opportunity to choose a quality, affordable plan that provides access to benefits...” Health insurance companies in New Hampshire offer more than 24 “affordable” plans. Sadly, the choice of an affordable health plan is often dictated by financial means and crystal ball prediction of future health status. Improved Medicare for All offers automatic comprehensive coverage for life. A system that would deliver care according to need and not ability to pay. EVERYBODY IN, NOBODY OUT.
“Many Granite Staters qualify for a tax credit to help pay for monthly premiums and financial assistance to reduce the cost of deductibles.” Tax credits and financial assistance leave 28,000,000 uninsured and more underinsured. Wouldn’t you prefer to have automatic comprehensive coverage for life paid for with taxes that you can afford? Taxes that are much less than your insurance premiums, deductibles, co-pays, and surprise medical bills that your private policy doesn’t cover.
Shaheen stated she continues to “strengthen the Affordable Care Act”, a weak patch to an already badly torn and worn-out system. The status quo is beyond “strengthening”, beyond repair. There are viable alternatives already in Congress — House Bill (HR 1384) and Senate bill (S 1129) in support of true Medicare for All. Our two New Hampshire congressional senators, including Jeanne Shaheen, and two congressional representatives have disappointed their constituents by not yet signing on as co-sponsors of these bills.
I am only one of a growing majority voice urging all to get on board with what is destined to be a historic health care overhaul.
Marcosa J Santiago MD
Rumney
