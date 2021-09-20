To The Daily Sun,
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the moderators, poll workers, city workers, city clerk's office, and all the volunteers who worked and helped at the polls on Sept. 14.
Your time, your effort and your dedication to the city and the residents are greatly appreciated and did not go unnoticed.
Thank you all who believe in our great city — Laconia.
God bless and see you all soon.
Rep. Dawn Johnson
Laconia
