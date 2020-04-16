To The Daily Sun,
There are no excuses for LRGH "abandoning" its patients or forThe Laconia Daily Sun to ignore this situation for as long as you did. I telephoned your paper on April 3 (Friday), to let you know that primary care physicians and specialists were included in the furlough.
The scheduled furlough was to begin April 7 (Tuesday). Most physician offices unofficially closed on Friday (April 3). There were no plans in place for even the basic of health care ... prescription refills. Even life saving prescriptions (heart medications, diabetes supplies, antipsychotic drugs).
The "elective" procedures LRGH refers to include scheduled tests for heart disease, lung diseases, cancer biopsies, to name just a few.
Treatment with primary care and specialists has been furloughed for four months, but it will take closer to a year to get a new appointment for the "elective" procedure. How many seriously ill patients (or deaths) will The Laconia Daily Sun and LRGH count when totaling the cost of "abandonment." Most likely zero.
How many families are anxiously waiting to hear that COVID-19 is over and their high-risk relatives and friends are safe? Many of these same families are also having to live with the possibilities of family and friends having heart attacks or cancers that might have been caught early enough to treat. That they might survive the COVID-19 pandemic but may not survive the abandonment of LRGH?
Dawn Hebert
Sanbornton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.