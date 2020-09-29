To The Daily Sun,
With all the riots and violence that have occurred in the Democrat-run cities in America, it has become quite clear, that Democrats do not represent Americans, they are only interested in their own political power. They abdicated their sworn duty to protect the peace, lives and property in Seattle and Portland, allowing BLM and Antifa to burn and loot. Businesses and lives were lost forever and those who still live there no longer feel safe.
The Democrat’s solution? Support the criminals’ right to riot and then blame and defund/abolish the police. Then, attack and prosecute those who would protect themselves, like the armed couple in St. Louis, while Democrat district attorneys refuse to prosecute the looters and arsonists.
Kamala Harris supports the organizations that bail these “peaceful protestors” out of jail, to start the cycle all over again. Show me where this has brought peace and security to any city. If you think this is only a big city problem and won’t visit rural America, you are deluding yourself. A Democrat stronghold in the White House and Congress would deliver this to your town, your street, your front door, while stripping you of your constitutional right to defend your life, family and property, all to cement the Democrats’ grip on government.
Ask yourself what kind of country you really want to live in and you can only reach one, obvious conclusion. It’s just not safe to vote Democrat. Save America and vote Republican.
David Strang
Gilmanton
