To The Daily Sun,
Letters to the Editor dated March 30, included two letters on the subject of critical race theory. I hadn't heard of critical race theory previously, so rather than read diatribes, I did a little research. I'm aware that humans all over the world have struggled with race issues since time immemorial. I think most caring people agree that we need to find a way to be more inclusive. The Former Guy had put a stop to all federal inclusion training during the last administration, which set off alarms for people involved with civil rights. The American Bar Association posted an article on the subject on January 12, 2021 on it's website. It's a good, brief summary of the goals of CRT. Anyone interested in learning a little more, I would refer you to: https://bit.ly/39rFItO
David Stowe, DVM
Gilford
