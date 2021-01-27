To The Daily Sun,
I would like to clear up a few misconceptions in the Honorable Gregg Hough’s recent letter (Jan 23) regarding Mr. Carlos Cardona’s use of the term redneck. First, the recent Forum on Tolerance was sponsored by The Laconia Daily Sun, not the Laconia Human Relations Committee, which had no role whatsoever. The Tuesday forum was co-hosted by Sen. Harold French and Mayor Andrew Hosmer and moderated by former Mayor Michael Seymour. The second misconception is that the committee would give Mr. Cardona a pass because he is a Democrat. In fact, redneck is a derogatory term when used to vilify someone else.
Indeed, the larger issue of using intolerant terms is that they are stereotypes that ignore the underlying humanity of the individual or group being referred to. At best they erect barriers to communication; at worst they seek to damage or demean another person or group. The use of intolerant terms is a form of violence that all but insures a violent response. By using an intolerant term, not only are we harming the other but we are likely making it very difficult for the target to “turn the other cheek.” Thus a war of words begins.
We are all victims in the last few years of an ever escalating war of words. Let us all take a deep breath before writing and ask if what we are writing is going to de-escalate or inflame the situation. If we inflame then we will all get burned. So, using wildfires as a metaphor, let us starve the fire by robbing it of the fuel of intolerance. I applaud this paper’s tolerance forums because they are asking people to step out from behind their barriers and interact in a humane way.
David Stamps, chairman
Laconia Human Relations Committee
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.