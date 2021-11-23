To The Daily Sun,
We have been hearing a lot about free speech from the right and how they are being deprived of this Constitutional Right. In fact, Donald Trump and many Republicans claim that the insurrection of Jan. 6, was just people expressing their free speech rights. The white supremacists in Virginia claim that showing up with guns, baseball bats and murderous cars are just free speech.
You would think that people so passionate about free speech would equally respect other people’s free speech rights but it seems that we must be wrong.
Otherwise:
Why would our duly elected state representatives convene a public hearing (their words) and refuse any member of the public the opportunity of speaking?
Why would people show up to a school board meeting and shout so loudly that they drown out other people’s free speech?
Why the big push to censor the books in the school libraries? Don’t all people including students have the right to freely read anything and make up their own minds?
Why the big push to characterize discussions of race, gender, and equity with scary words like Marxist or Socialist or anything else that seems to keep them up at night? In fact, the Republicans are trying to convince people, a la 1984, that critical race theory — a college-level academic analytical system — or 1619, the date the first slaves were brought ashore in chains, are the magic mushroom that with the mere mention of the phrase turn everyone into foaming “anti-racists.”
In point of fact, why has our so-called Department of Education put up a “snitch site” to intimidate teachers? It seems to me the last place I heard about this was in the history Communist countries of East Germany and the former Soviet Union. I expect the next step will be Re-Education School for Teachers.
How ironic that the very people trying to tar their fellow citizens with the McCarthyite red scare tactics are in fact using the one thing that authoritarians historically hate: free speech. But, of course, the issue quickly moves beyond irony when they use violence or intimidation to suppress free speech even as they claim a right of free speech.
The Preamble to the U.S. Constitution reads “We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America.”
This country is breaking down under the onslaught primarily from the right though Antifa and other extreme leftists are contributing to the breakdown of everything the Preamble hopes to achieve. We all need to take a step back and remember the Golden Rule: “Treat others as you would like others to treat you.”
David Stamps
Laconia
