The Ashland Historical Society sponsored a petitioned warrant article that will appear as Article 27 on the Ashland town ballot at the March 9 town election. The article asks for the donation of $2,000 to the Ashland Historical Society "for the purpose of maintenance and repairs to the Whipple House Museum owned by the Town of Ashland."
This is an unusual request, as the Historical Society has never asked for money for the Whipple House from the town before. However, the Society finds itself having to reshingle a major portion of the Whipple House roof at an estimated cost of $10,000 to $12,000. The roof shingles are reaching the end of their lifespan and have to be replaced. Not replacing the shingles in a timely manner could, of course, lead to serious damage to the building and its contents.
The lease for the Whipple House from the Town to the Historical Society requires the society to make all necessary repairs and to use any rental income from the apartment in the Whipple House for the building's expenses, including repairs and maintenance, as well as the usual costs, such as utilities and insurance. Some may think that the rental income is more than sufficient to cover the building expenses. However, a recent financial analysis of the Whipple House income (including rent, donations, a Moose Plate grant, etc.) and expenses over the last six calendar years shows that, in only two of those years, did the income exceed the expenses, and for the entire six-year period the expenses were greater than the income. Maintaining a 184-year old building is costly.
The Historical Society will be seeking other funds and in particular plans to apply for a matching grant, but that grant requires that the society have the match (half the cost) in hand at the time of the application.
Therefore, we would very much appreciate any and all votes in favor of Article 27 to preserve the Whipple House Museum, one of Ashland's treasures.
David Ruell, President
for the Ashland Historical Society Board
