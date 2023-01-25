I always believed that to save a life was a good thing. The gray area in this belief is of course the lives of children in the womb, the pre-born. The big question: Should the government regulate one’s personal choice to end the life of their baby or not? The left chants “My body, my choice,” of course a different story from these folks however when it comes to government-mandated vaccines. Reminder: mandated vaccinations contradict the notion of "my body, my choice." Be that as it may, the right says OK we’ll agree, to a point, and allow “choice” in the earliest stages of life.
But why prohibit late-term (greater than six months) abortion at all?
New Hampshire legislators evidently understand that current medical technology frequently sees babies surviving to live full productive lives at six months' maturity or greater. The rules of logic find no alternative other than to say "If a human baby can survive outside the womb at six months, then abortion after six months is a procedure that ends a life. Period."
As recently as January 2023, we saw U.S. House Democrats (all but two) voting to deny life support for fellow human beings. New Hampshire Dems Annie Kuster and Chris Pappas were among the radical Democrats voting to deny life support to a baby born alive after a botched abortion. "Botched" meaning the doctor or abortionist did not properly deliver the coup de grâce (death blow) to the baby and it now lies gasping for life on the birthing table. To me, by any definition, we now have a life on that birthing table.
Yes, whoever said “The truth will out” was a wise person indeed.
The truth is out and it reveals the evil living among us. So sad.
