To The Daily Sun,
It appears that some of our Democratic friends believe that the lack of voter ID is causing voter suppression. Without a voter ID (that can be very easily acquired) they must also find it difficult to get into any state or federal building, enter a gym, get a drivers license, open a bank account, buy alcohol, request a passport, attain a copy of their birth certificate, obtain a social security card, board a commercial aircraft, even enter an airport, get a motorcycle license, apply for a CDL license, interview for a state or federal job, apply for state or federal retirement benefits, request a real ID card, enter a courtroom, file legal papers, enter the military, buy a weapon, drive or fly to neighboring countries such as Canada or Mexico, visit national museums or prominent land sites, submit credit card requests, or process student loan applications. There appears to be a very simple solution and that is to obtain a valid identification card.
Another interesting topic is voter fraud. I have read countless articles about the possibly of voter fraud and believe that more voter fraud exists than the voting public suspects. One of the best reports available, concerning the 2020 election, can be viewed at the site below. If you have the time and patience, there is an unbelievable amount of information documented here. https://www.bitchute.com/video/7iHamGlCJNgJ/
David Patch
Barnstead
