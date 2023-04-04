It seems in years past that politicians were generally trusted, honest and did not purposefully formulate blatant lies. They were usually respected members of society, expected to tell the truth, and for the most part did. Calling someone a liar was a serious offense. Known liars were soon ignored, excluded from activities, hobbies and events. Furthermore, they were usually punished for their falsehoods.
Now it seems that lying, especially at the highest level of our government, is common and without remorse. Some fabrications, as expressed by unscrupulous politicians, have been proven false many times over. Even our destructive president himself has had blatant lies verified multiple times over. Fabrications seem to occur with little or no ramifications. There is, however, an acceptable fine line somewhere between an innocent traditional tale, such as fibbing to your children about the Tooth Fairy, and fabricating extreme falsehoods just to promote one’s political agenda, especially for politicians who are responsible for handling secret and top secret national security documents and events. Somewhere between these innocent examples and fabricating extreme falsehoods is a socially acceptable standard. When lies are created, it causes distrust, doubt and uncertainty. Shouldn’t we at least be able to trust our upper level politicians for integrity, truthful statements, and their spoken word?
