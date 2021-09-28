To The Daily Sun,
Last week Sen. Harold French, in a letter, touted the great news the two year state budget, which began this July 1, was for the city of Laconia. His brief summary of the provisions of the more than 700 pages of the state biennial budget calls to mind a statement by Mark Twain many years ago: "No man's life, liberty or property is safe while the legislature is in session."
Sen. French's letter, published in The Laconia Daily Sun, does, indeed, present a rosy picture. Don't plan on a windfall too quickly, though. The Rooms and Meals Tax revenue of $1.1 million is actually a $300,000 increase over the $850,000 we got before. Sen. French seems to suggest that the $23 million Adequate Education grants also come from Rooms and Meals Tax revenue, which they don't. Municipal Aid in the fiscal year 2020-2021 budget sent $390,000 to Laconia. The fiscal year 2022-2023 budget: -0-. Highway block grants went down by $30,000 as well. That's a $420,000 loss!
To be sure, there's nothing crooked or nefarious about the current budget, anymore than there was about the previous one, crafted by the House Finance Committee of which I was vice chair. Our constitution demands that the budget winds up being balanced at the end of the biennium. That requires the Finance Committee to prepare what's known as the "surplus statement" before the budget can be adopted by the House. It's bottom line cannot be less than zero. That requires more than just a calculator!
David O. Huot
Laconia
