To The Daily Sun,
As the election approaches, I'd like to mention something that isn't always emphasized. Millions of dollars have been spent to make sure you vote for president, U.S. Senator, U.S. Congress and governor. They are, of course, important. But if you want to have a voice in who deals in the issues that make a difference in your town and your pocketbook, you need to look further down the ballot. There you will find those running for seats in the N.H. House of Representatives.
Laconia has four seats, and there are eight of us running for them, four Democrats and four Republicans. You can pick and choose from either or both parties as long as you only vote for four. Obviously I'm soliciting your vote so I can continue to serve Laconia as I have for a total of 10 years, But one of the most important lessons I've learned over that time is that it's worth the effort to take some time to think about the people who are running to represent you in Concord; and it's not just about money.
Rep. David O. Huot
Laconia
