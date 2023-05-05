Authorizing sufficient borrowing capacity to afford to pay national debts — because we've already spent the money — is an obligation, not an opportunity. Negotiations come during budgeting future spending, not on whether the United States is going to pay its debts. If the federal government defaults on paying debt, if creditors even think we might not pay our bills, all of New Hampshire will suffer for it.
Yes, the federal deficit is out of hand.
We've spent too much money, but worse yet, we've excessively reduced taxes and created loopholes to enable select individuals to avoid paying taxes — we've "defunded the government."
Why?
Catering to wealthy interests, legitimate concerns about reckless and overzealous spending, but also to weaken the capabilities of the federal government to serve the people for which it stands while enriching a minority of United States' households beyond sustainable means.
Today, we must immediately raise the federal debt ceiling and begin discussing how to restore a balanced federal budget capable of providing equitable justice for all citizens. Waiting another day is unacceptable because we're already past due on authorizing necessary borrowing — extraordinary measures are already being taken by Treasury to avoid defaulting on payments.
Increasing revenues will be essential to a balanced federal budget to repay existing debt and reduce interest payments.
Basic first steps: 1) Eliminate step-up basis of inherited assets. Death shouldn't preclude income from taxation. 2) Remove the social security payroll tax cap. Incomes over $162,000 are currently exempted from social security tax creating a tax cut for only those earning over the cap. 3) Create additional progressive income tax brackets. There's only one reason not to increase income tax rates, proportionally, on the highest earners — greed.
