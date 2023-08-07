First, the world sees our imperfections, why can't we? Authoritarians come into power by convincing followers only they — as ruler — can solve our problems. Former President Donald Trump doesn't spend his days protecting the United States or his allies, he spends his days attacking any opposition to his success. By convincing his supporters to believe the unbelievable, that he has done "nothing wrong, everything perfect," he is able to turn unquestioning supporters against their own neighbors, Constitution and country.
Yes, our entire system is imperfect and needs to be fixed — concentration of wealth/power is eroding our democracy — but former President Trump is essentially a symptom of our failure to effectively govern. If Congress responded appropriately to the valid concerns of the disgruntled masses, the people wouldn't have supported a candidate promising to single handedly "drain the D.C. swamp"; reflect, what has the former president ever delivered which resolved our concerns? Our continued support of such an obviously untrustworthy individual is making us look ignorant — incompetent — and unreliable as an international partner.
Second, inadequate representation in Congress shouldn't come as a surprise. In 1790, members of the United States House of Representatives each represented around 33,000 individuals. Today? Each member of the House represents approximately 767,000 individuals. It's no wonder today's citizens aren't feeling well represented as one person could never adequately represent the individual needs of that many people.
Related policy proposal: Create a U.S. General Assembly — a third chamber of Congress — composed of representatives equitably distributed across the country, increasing representation, and decentralizing federal policy debate away from Washington, D.C., back to the foundation of our country — the people. Additional proposal details and rationale in my next letter.
