To The Daily Sun,

First, the world sees our imperfections, why can't we? Authoritarians come into power by convincing followers only they — as ruler — can solve our problems. Former President Donald Trump doesn't spend his days protecting the United States or his allies, he spends his days attacking any opposition to his success. By convincing his supporters to believe the unbelievable, that he has done "nothing wrong, everything perfect," he is able to turn unquestioning supporters against their own neighbors, Constitution and country.

