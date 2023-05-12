To The Daily Sun,

The New Hampshire Legislature's Senate Bill 272 seeks to strip away the privacy of students and independence of educators under the guise of "parental rights," not because children are being hurt by educators and only parents can protect them, but because currently elected officials are afraid public education — accessible to all — differs from their own personally held beliefs. That is, their ideological base — their political power — might wane if they cannot use government authority to control how children are educated.

