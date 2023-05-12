The New Hampshire Legislature's Senate Bill 272 seeks to strip away the privacy of students and independence of educators under the guise of "parental rights," not because children are being hurt by educators and only parents can protect them, but because currently elected officials are afraid public education — accessible to all — differs from their own personally held beliefs. That is, their ideological base — their political power — might wane if they cannot use government authority to control how children are educated.
Not all parents are fit to raise children, and SB 272 will empower unfit parenting. If a child from a restrictive, abusive, or otherwise dysfunctional family is unable to rely on their parents for support, who else can they turn to? They currently can turn to educators, who are often the first line of defense toward identifying deficiencies in a child's care; poor nutrition, abuse — physical, emotional, sexual — and other parental shortcomings typically leave educators as primary advocates for the basic needs of children. Under SB 272, if a student confides about a personal matter with an educator, state law will mandate disclosure to parents regardless of parental fitness to represent the needs of their children.
If children are uncomfortable talking to their parents and passage of SB 272 denies them privacy at school to talk to educators, where will children be able to seek out answers to their questions? Strangers? The internet?
Continue to protect children from bad parents and reject this attempt to use state government to control the future of public education in New Hampshire. Vote no on SB 272.
Want to secure rights for citizens of New Hampshire? Start with equal rights for women, minorities and the indigent, because no democracy should be able to discriminate against the underrepresented.
