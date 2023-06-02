Failure to invest in society, in We the People, is severely weakening the United States of America. This letter focuses on health care, but other shortcomings in basic needs like safe environments, education, housing, nutrition, employment and social connections are comparatively problematic.
The United States is unhealthy. Over 41% of adults suffer obesity (expected to reach 50% by 2030), 20% of adults live with a mental illness and average life expectancy at birth has actually decreased to the lowest it's been in the past two decades. See CDC.gov. That is to say, our national health is deteriorating.
Increased costs of health care due to our nation's poor health ripples throughout society. For every preventable health issue incurred, overall cost to society increases, thereby unnecessarily inflating basic cost of care. For all of our spending on health care — the highest per capita of industrialized democracies — we don't even rank top 10 in care provided. Additionally, poor health outcomes decrease our overall labor productivity reducing competitiveness in the global economy. This doesn't even consider the national security implications of an unhealthy population.
We can easily assign blame to individuals with deficient personal health outcomes, but that doesn't acknowledge society's role in our shared deteriorating health, nor does it seek to resolve the causes. Society-wide issues require a broad response by leaders because it is clear our individualistic approach is drastically failing.
It's not communism or socialism for a democratic government to care for every citizen, it's basic human decency.
Issues critical to the long-term stability of the United States must take precedence over politics; the people don't have time to wait for political convenience when our very lives are on the line.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.