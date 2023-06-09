Elected representatives obstructing equity are exacerbating and perpetuating harms.
Dissent is essential to a functioning democratic society, but how we dissent is critical; denigrating each other does not build a better society, it wears us down and tears us apart.
Reasonable dissent brings attention to the truth — not partisan hyperbole — while informing the public of relevant factors we may not have fully considered. Today we see members of the highest levels of government obstruct — "to hinder from passage, action, or operation: impede" — the will of the people without offering alternative solutions to essential issues we face, according to Merriam-Webster Dictionary. To obstruct equitable justice is itself a violation of our nation's founding principles:
"We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. ... That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed" — Declaration of Independence.
Obstruction must end if we ever expect our nation to be able to heal. Respectfully dissent, delay attempts at unconstitutional policymaking, but do not use your representative capacity — do not leverage the power of government — to obstruct equitable protection of the law from being enacted.
Note: Power is derived from the consent of the governed, and the governed would not consent to their own oppression.
The battle against "woke" and diversity, equity and inclusion is a battle against wisdom, dignity, education, and investment in equality. Sure, some proposed remedies are misguided, but that doesn't mean the issues aren't real, worthy of everyone's attention. The objective isn't preferential treatment, it is to remediate discrimination and deliver equal opportunity to life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
