Thank you to Rep. John Sellers for providing an example of how partisan politicians are harming the republic, dividing the population and destabilizing democracy.
In the Friday, Aug. 18, edition of The Sun, Rep. Sellers wrote, "I want to remind folks what we are up against and comprehend the evil around us that hates our liberties, freedom, and Constitutional Republic." Seeking to instill fear in readers, he claims we are up against a great evil yet he provides no evidence of morally reprehensible, sinful, or wicked conduct in the legal procedures followed or specific policies being implemented by his peers; inflation is a shared responsibility, linked to excess spending as well as failure to equitably tax dollars out of the economy. Notice his wording, he uses "we" and "our" as a rhetorical device to influence readers into thinking they share a connection with the writer, that his issues are your issues, too.
Rep. Sellers also wrote, "Voters, stop being deceived by the Democrats saying one thing and doing the opposite. Don’t forget the Democrats voted against the family by voting down ... bills to save the family."
Because his preferred policy, a state-sanctioned deprivation of student, educator, and societal liberty in favor of parental control over all aspects of their children's education was voted down (HB 10, SB 272 also known as Parental Bill of Rights), he's lashing out. However, he neglected to mention Republicans joined Democratic and Independent legislators in voting down the proposal. Note: I'm an Independent and I wrote in The Sun advocating against the proposal.
By alleging the entire Democratic party is complicit with "evil" and "against the family," Rep. Sellers promotes distrust of government and division of the population, weakening our social and democratic bonds. Who is attempting to deceive who, Rep. Sellers?
