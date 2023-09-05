To The Daily Sun,

Our future belongs to us. Representatives haven't always served our best interests and we are left with record public distrust and dissatisfaction with our inequitable government. Children are being raised in a scary world as governments have failed to reduce pollution, creating a world which is factually worse off than when we were born. What is the right thing to do?

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.