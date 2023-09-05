Our future belongs to us. Representatives haven't always served our best interests and we are left with record public distrust and dissatisfaction with our inequitable government. Children are being raised in a scary world as governments have failed to reduce pollution, creating a world which is factually worse off than when we were born. What is the right thing to do?
There is no magical way to undo generations of neglect; no single person or ideological movement has the answers. A new generation of representatives is a good idea, but they will still be working in a system designed to favor a few over the many. Where would they even begin to make changes? How do we know they'll even try?
We must reaffirm the people provide the government authority and that authority is to be used on behalf of all, not for partisan, special, or personal interests. How? The answers to our questions are available should we look hard enough.
"We the People of the United States, in Order to form a more perfect Union, establish Justice, insure domestic Tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general Welfare, and secure the Blessings of Liberty to ourselves and our Posterity, do ordain and establish this Constitution for the United States of America." — Preamble to the United States Constitution
The very first step in holding representatives accountable is to properly identify conduct which falls short of minimum constitutional standards. Held as a nonbinding overview of the purposes of our republic, the Preamble to the U.S. Constitution clearly identifies the limits of congressional authority. A battle against "woke"? Unconstitutional. A bottomless pit of federal debt? Unconstitutional. An individual put ahead of the country? Unconstitutional. Denying women medical care? Unconstitutional. Failing to adequately address global warming? Unconstitutional.
