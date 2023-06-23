Global warming, or humanity's collective pollution impacting climate cycles, is unnatural; it is destructive, and without understanding of the full consequences, we could bring about our own extinction. Our very survival depends on the ecosystems in which we live and if any portion is irreparably destroyed, like pollinators, entire ecosystems will collapse starving species of necessary resources. Earth would likely recover, over thousands of years, but our species and many others depending on specific climates in order to survive will not be so lucky.
Please, differentiate between natural and human created factors which influence changes in Earth's climate.
Climate change itself is a natural process on Earth, whereby the planet's layers warm and cool in response to physical inputs, leading to continuously changing global environments. Regular cyclical periods of warming and cooling over thousands of years has been attributed to Earth's variable orbit around our sun, known as Milankovitch cycles. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration breaks down these cycles and how human activity is directly interfering with our natural climate cycle (See Alan Buis, Ask NASA Climate, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory, Feb. 27, 2020, retrieved from https://tinyurl.com/43nz9zt5).
Today, most of Earth regularly experiences record-high temperatures, more common and severe forest fires, sea-level increases inundating coasts, and storm intensity increases making everywhere on Earth a less safe place to live. Leaders from the most wealthy and powerful countries knew this was coming and they failed to take concerted action. Even still, partisans continue to deny reality — that global warming inextricably linked to humanity exists — leaving us with inadequate government responses.
Global warming is not a hoax, it is evidence-based; we need a global, united, response on the pandemic scale if we expect to prevent the impending catastrophic consequences of our negligence.
