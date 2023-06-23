To The Daily Sun,

Global warming, or humanity's collective pollution impacting climate cycles, is unnatural; it is destructive, and without understanding of the full consequences, we could bring about our own extinction. Our very survival depends on the ecosystems in which we live and if any portion is irreparably destroyed, like pollinators, entire ecosystems will collapse starving species of necessary resources. Earth would likely recover, over thousands of years, but our species and many others depending on specific climates in order to survive will not be so lucky.

