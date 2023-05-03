The United States of America is not conservative, nor is it liberal; it is a country with diverse beliefs that should govern for everyone regardless of who is elected. Democracy doesn't belong to any individual, ideology, or subset of the people — it belongs to all of us. When political ideology overrules reason in decision-making, we all suffer the ignorance of closed minds.
New Hampshire should be a leader, a champion, for democracy in a time of rising authoritarianism. We are one of the smallest, least populated, and least diverse states in the nation. Our land is beautiful and our communities are largely insulated from the majority of critical issues faced by our fellow states — i.e., severe weather, racial discrimination, gun violence and immigration. That's not to say these issues don't exist in New Hampshire, only that we experience diminished harms comparative to the majority of states.
Complacency in governance not only endangers New Hampshire residents, it also threatens the sustainability of democracy as a whole. If we govern only for ourselves, or worse, only for our political supporters, we abandon our opportunity to enrich democracy outside of our communities. Essentially, by failing to promote equitable democracy, we empower those who seek an end to the Great Experiment that is U.S. democracy.
A holistic approach to democracy is necessary to ensure government meets the needs of all — humans, animals and the environment — without showing favor to position or affluence. Decision-making which serves to immediately benefit a select few while the majority of the population is left neglected is not democracy and should be excised from all levels of U.S. government. Let us end our domestic wars and strengthen democracy today so we don't fall to authoritarians tomorrow.
