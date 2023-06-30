1. It defies logic and common sense to permit "unfettered access" to firearms to preserve our well-regulated militias. No state, certainly not a majority, would delegate away all authority to regulate weapons of war; not in the 1700s, not today. The Second Amendment only limits federal authority over state militia, it does not regulate firearms; state and federal legislators are responsible for regulating weapons of war, not the Constitution. Today's elected leaders incapable of understanding this basic concept of federalism do not appear qualified to represent our best interests.
2. Global warming is impacting billions of people across the globe today — lethal high temperatures, fires destroying communities, polluted air, floods, food insecurity (starvation), and other consequences are already being felt. I trust evidence-based science over politicians and personal opinion; majority consensus of scientists is that as temperatures continue to rise even more severe outcomes will occur. Taking substantial action today is about avoiding these harsher outcomes — like Florida's submersion under the Atlantic Ocean — before they become unavoidable. The Earth will likely recover, as I previously conceded, but what about protecting our place (security) on it? The United States cannot deny responsibility for our role in pollution because, historically, we've been a leading polluter/consumer.
3. "The devil is in the details." Are apples oranges just because they are both fruits? Mike Pence, Joe Biden, and other elected officials who wrongly retained classified documents worked with authorities to return them once discovered, but only former President Donald Trump is alleged to have concealed, retained and obstructed the return of classified information belonging to the U.S. government. I am embarrassed how quickly "patriots" abandon the Constitution, democracy, to put perceived personal interests ahead of our nation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.