1. It defies logic and common sense to permit "unfettered access" to firearms to preserve our well-regulated militias. No state, certainly not a majority, would delegate away all authority to regulate weapons of war; not in the 1700s, not today. The Second Amendment only limits federal authority over state militia, it does not regulate firearms; state and federal legislators are responsible for regulating weapons of war, not the Constitution. Today's elected leaders incapable of understanding this basic concept of federalism do not appear qualified to represent our best interests.

