Politicians often say they are fighting for you, but what are they really fighting for?
Insider trading is illegal trading of financial securities using material, nonpublic information; unless that is, you are a member of Congress acting on information disclosed to you — before the public becomes aware of the information's existence — in the course of your work as an elected official. Yes, that's right, currently members of Congress can be briefed on new market circumstances, threats to the values of securities other investors won't be privy to, and unload these threatened securities before market prices are impacted. Additionally, by simply owning a security, members of Congress may be influenced to make decisions counter to the interest of the public.
Congressional ethics rules against this behavior are insufficient. Members of Congress aren't supposed to make official decisions for their personal financial benefit, a conflict of interest, yet they can still retain control over personal financial securities, which creates these very conflicts of interest. For example, if a member of Congress makes $500,000 per year profit off the production of coal, that member is personally invested in retaining the profitability of the coal industry and is influenced to make decisions accordingly. Despite the public need to enact legislation, laws might never get passed because of the personal stake representatives can have in the relevant markets.
Make sure elected leaders are fighting for you by supporting legislation which will force elected officials to divest control over their securities while in office. Take a look at a couple proposed remedies — the Restoring Faith in Government Act and the Ending Trading and Holdings in Congressional Stocks Act — as we work to hold government officials accountable and reduce corruption in our democracy.
