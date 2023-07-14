Partisanship, or putting ideology ahead of society, is never a good thing.
Today's Republican Party leadership would prefer to tear down the United States of America and erect a solitary Conservative America nation than live with democracy, equality, and justice for all. Women? They can't even safely access medical treatment in all 50 states. Non-binary? Demonized simply because certain people can't wrap their heads around a world that does not come in twos, or black and white.
How much time/effort is being spent on political attacks rather than providing solutions to problems being faced by all people?
Isn't the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government, led by Mr. Jim Jordan, simply a weaponization of government to attack political opponents and defend a criminal former president? I say criminal because he's known to perpetrate fraud, sexual violence, discrimination, and even caused insurrection against the U.S. Constitution. Yes, our economic system is rigged to benefit the wealthy, but what did the former president do other than make this issue worse by further cutting taxes for corporations and the wealthy?
Global warming is trending toward out of control, yet they refuse to accept reality — human pollution must be reduced, immediately — or massive floods like Vermont's will be the new normal. The entire planet faces extinction-level events, yet they find it easier to dismiss, even gaslight, efforts to combat an already existential threat for humanity. Again, Earth would be fine without us, but what about the millions of families dying as a result of our shared negligence?
Democratic party leadership can do better as well, but they are not actively seeking to break apart the nation. Remember, neither party alone can lead this country to a better future, all ideologies have to contribute to achieve democratic success.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.