The United States of America's existence comes at a cost. The land, New Hampshire included, was taken, often through brutality, from indigenous populations. Our shared economic advantage originated in an abundance of this acquired land and its bountiful natural resources; however, many of our predecessors turned to slavery and other abuses of human rights to generate additional profits. We may not have personally committed these atrocities, but we as a nation prospered financially off the forced suffering of the underrepresented.
Many citizens of the United States devote their lives to preserving liberty. Members of our military valiantly sacrifice through service as they fight, become permanently disabled, and even die on the orders of elected leaders. Countless individuals work tirelessly to ensure public goods and services are available to meet the everyday needs of citizens — educators, advocates, farmers, manufacturers, police, journalists, health care providers, and service employees to name but a few.
And yet, today, we typically govern as if this land and its liberty belong to select individuals. We are not a country for political elites to rule as royalty, a country where money buys policy and hardworking citizens are left to wonder if their meager savings will be enough to weather the next storm. However, powerful special interests and complicit politicians have carved out legal benefits for the affluent, which leave average citizens to conclude our democracy is not representing the people's best interests.
The United States was founded by immigrants seeking to flee from intolerance, imperialism and corruptible government, those seeking a fresh start in a free land. Our system of government needs to represent everyone, regardless of political affiliation or citizenship, for the costs of freedom to be atoned; we will all benefit and, consequentially, no one will be left out of democracy.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.