The U.S. General Assembly proposal, an additional third chamber of Congress, seeks to empower the people by increasing our federal representation (20,000-plus members), decentralizing legislative authority away from Washington, D.C., promoting compromise and other benefits.
Members of the U.S. General Assembly would represent an assembly district of approximately 15,000 people.
To accomplish this, an independent commission would use the national census to equitably divide the nation's population into regions — one for every state. Each of the regions, currently 50, would then be subdivided to create the requisite sized assembly districts, rounded up to the nearest whole number, ensuring no representative is responsible for more than 15,000 individuals. Please note that each region would have the same number of assembly districts. Today, this would give each region 443 assembly representatives, creating a General Assembly of 22,150 members.
Increase representation: Recall, currently House of Representatives members each represent over 762,000 individuals. This proposal would give those 762,000 individuals at least 50 new representatives in the federal government. The federal government was established by, and for, the people. It's about time it starts representing all of us equitably.
Decentralize debate: Critically, the General Assembly doesn't hold traditional federal legislative sessions as one collective body in Washington, D.C. Representatives spread across the country — even into our most rural areas — would serve their country from their home assembly district that appointed them; no second homes or constant long-distance travel required.
Promote compromise: If any two of the proposed three chambers of Congress agree, law could be made regardless of the third's disagreement. This would encourage legislative bodies to work together to get their preferred results rather than simply obstruct because obstruction by one chamber could be overcome by compromise between the remaining two.
