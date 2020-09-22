To The Daily Sun,
I don’t live in N.H. Senate District 7, so, unfortunately, I can’t vote for Phil Spagnoulo. But if I did, I would, based largely on one reason in particular — my fondness for Laconia. That’s also why I still read The Sun as often as I can, even though I moved away years ago.
I particularly enjoy seeing the occasional familiar name and some of the great things they and the city are doing, but sadly, I’ve also had to come to grips with one incredibly difficult reality. The fact is that on any given day, the single most heartbreaking thing I’m likely to come across remains the obituaries section in this paper. The number of young people appearing there, often with conspicuously absent causes of death, is just so tough to see.
While Phil and I did grow up in the same area and in the same era, I certainly wouldn’t insinuate that I “know him” per se. I also don’t know much about his wider political agenda, but frankly, I don’t care. He appears to believe in at least one critical thing that I couldn’t agree with more, and since I also believe — as someone (Tip O’Neill?) once famously said — that “all politics is local,” that one thing is pretty significant.
The last thing I am or ever hope to be is a judge of anyone. I also don’t pretend to know why some people make the fateful decisions they do, although in general I feel there are often several factors that come together to set us on the respective paths we choose. Nevertheless, and while I don’t disagree that the “why” and the “how” pieces would ideally be better understood, right this minute it just seems as though the “what do we do about it” piece is simply beyond urgent. And if Phil’s past examples of poignant and soul-baring candor in this paper are any indication, I suspect he may feel similarly. His personal story of addiction and recovery coupled with his obviously passionate commitment to combating what could arguably be described (with all hyperbole aside) as an existential scourge, warrants this shot and hopefully voters feel the same way.
There won't be any “no pressure!” jokes inserted here, as clearly this is no joking matter. Said as simply as I can, as far as I’m concerned if Phil Spagnoulo goes to Concord and returns with nothing more than a plan and some backing to begin fixing the issue I’m referring to, then everyone who calls the Lakes Region home, and even those of us who just love to come back and visit, will have more than gotten our money’s worth.
I can’t actually vote for you Phil, but I can root for you. I hope you win and when you do, I also hope you’re able to make the difference you’ve convinced this reader you will try to. I wish you the best of luck, and to my eligible fellow citizens, please do vote for Phil.
David Maheu
Windham
