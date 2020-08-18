To The Daily Sun,
I am running for State Senate District 2. New Hampshire has one of the highest corporate tax rates in the country, along with high energy and housing costs. These factors make it difficult to attract new businesses.
The state taxes businesses for not making a profit. The tax is called the Business Enterprise Tax. Payroll and interest, paid to the bank, is taxed. If a business cannot pay on time, it is hit with excessive late fees and penalties. If elected, my first bill proposed will be the elimination of the Business Enterprise Tax.
My opponent, Bob Giuda, opposes my policy change and believes it will open the door to an income tax. He wants to continue the policy of taxing businesses that have no profit. Many businesses were mandated to be shut down, by heavy handed government policies, and the final insult will be the Business Enterprise Tax.
I believe the short-term gain of taxing underperforming businesses has a long-term effect on future revenues. It discourages new businesses from moving to New Hampshire and does nothing to stimulate small business development. We should want to grow and develop business in our state, to employ workers and make a profit.
Eliminating the Business Enterprise Tax would require the state to reduce the growth in spending. Belknap County is the lowest taxed and staffed county in the state. As chairman of the Belknap County Commissioners, I can tell you we are also the most efficient. For a strong future, we need strong businesses, not printed money and excessive taxation.
The state Senate needs business leaders who understand how an economy works. Government needs to create the conditions, so we can all succeed. I am running for the state Senate because silence and compliance are not leading and moving the great State of New Hampshire forward.
David DeVoy
Sanbornton
