To The Daily Sun,
Six years ago, when I was elected as a Belknap County Commissioner, several serious problems needed to be addressed. I ran for office pointing to these problems and urging solutions. Shortly after taking office, I became chairman of the board of county commissioners. Tackling these problems has been a team effort with my fellow commissioners, administrators, department heads and dedicated employees working hard, with me, to solve the problems.
First, the delegation and the previous commissioners were engaged in a legal war over budget authority, with the legal bills approaching $100,000.
My fellow commissioners and I quickly ended all lawsuits and pledged to work with the delegation to resolve issues, without going to court.
Second, we inherited a dangerously overcrowded jail in need of major repairs. Although the vast majority of inmates were incarcerated because of drug use, the corrections department had no drug program and a recidivism rate of more than 70 percent. Our county had one of the highest per capita death rates from opioid overdoses in the state. The previous commissioners were seriously considering a $42 million facility with significant staffing increases to address the problem.
The Belknap County jail was repaired and updated and a new Community Corrections Center was added for $7.3 million, approximately $35 million less than the previous proposal. We are now changing lives and significantly reducing the recidivism rate with the drug treatment program we have implemented.
Third, six years ago our county nursing home was in chaos. There were significant problems with billing, in the nursing home, and the amount of uncollectable bills were growing. The entire county complex, including the nursing home, had a failed roof system.
The change here has been dramatic. We have a new nursing home administrator, morale of staff has been significantly boosted, our bill collection rate is now one of the best in the state and the roof has been replaced. Proof of the turnaround accomplished by the new leadership in the nursing home came recently when U. S. News and World Report named the Belknap County Nursing Home #5 out of over 70 nursing homes in the State of New Hampshire.
These issues were my priorities six years ago, when I sought election as a county commissioner, and I am very pleased with what we have accomplished. It is significant to note that Belknap County has the smallest budget, the lowest county taxes and the smallest staff of any county in the state.
Two years ago, while I was running for a second term, I said I believed in terms limits and if re-elected I would not be running for a third term. I am keeping that campaign promise and will not seek re-election. I want to thank all my supporters. Finally, I would like to thank my, fellow commissioners, administrators and hard-working employees for all their efforts to make Belknap County the best in the state.
David DeVoy
Belknap County Commissioner
Sanbornton
