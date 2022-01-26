To The Daily Sun,
It’s a sad state of local political affairs that civil governance has been abandoned and Brian Gallagher, a long serving and hard working member of the Gunstock Commission, was so harried by a few members of the Belknap County Delegation, that he was driven to resign.
Gunstock is a much respected county institution. There is no mood among locals to politicize it.
That some of the carpet bagging “Free Staters” behind the drive to change Gunstock’s status also want to secede from the union speaks volumes to the tenor of their thinking.
Heidi Preuss, of Laconia, an ex-Olympian who recently announced her candidacy for the Gunstock Commission, is an outstanding candidate for position and should be given every consideration.
Send your representative an email today.
David Buckman
Gilford
