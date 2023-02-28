To The Daily Sun,

I urge voters to support the purchase of the Tri-County CAP building for the Ashland Library by voting no on Article 31. Article 31 asks voters to rescind their previous approval of the purchase. Canceling the purchase of the building is not only short-sighted, it will cost Ashland taxpayers much more money in the long term compared to the possible small increase in taxes required to support the building.

