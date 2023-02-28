I urge voters to support the purchase of the Tri-County CAP building for the Ashland Library by voting no on Article 31. Article 31 asks voters to rescind their previous approval of the purchase. Canceling the purchase of the building is not only short-sighted, it will cost Ashland taxpayers much more money in the long term compared to the possible small increase in taxes required to support the building.
The building is being purchased with a gift at no cost to taxpayers. The donor has also offered $10,000 to help cover first-year operating expenses. There is over $150,000 in capital reserves to cover new equipment and furniture. The additional cost to operate the new library is approximately $50 per year on $100,000, less than the cost of two books, and less than the amount most people spend on coffee. In addition, Tri-County CAP spent over $1 million renovating the building, so the town would be getting a $1 million asset without cost to taxpayers. Aside from providing money-saving resources, libraries also contribute to economic development, which the town requires if it is serious about lowering taxes.
Voters now face a choice between paying a little more in taxes to cover the increased operating expenses or spending over $1 million to reconstruct and repair the existing building, which needs to be completely renovated and enlarged to provide needed space. Furthermore, since the selectboard has already signed the purchase and sale agreement, the town will likely face expensive lawsuits if voters approve Article 31.
Many towns offset the cost of libraries using trust funds. Since the Friends of the Library is a 501(c)(3) organization, it can establish a trust fund with tax free donations. These funds could be used for operation, programs and future building needs.
