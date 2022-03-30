To The Daily Sun,
We had a busy two weeks. One session on March 10 (my birthday) and three 12 hour days in a row, but we are finally back in the capitol building after two years of utter foolishness. No more skulking in parking lots, ice arenas or hotel convention centers costing additional taxpayer dollars. What did we accomplish?
On my birthday we killed a bill that prevented you from carrying a firearm near a parade or funeral procession and passed one allowing you to carry a firearm on an OHRV or snow mobile on to the Senate. A bill that allowed your high school student to get vaccinated without your consent died. An amendment resolution that allows everybody to join a union... something I thought you could already do passes on to the Senate.
March 15-17, we passed a series of bills relating to divorce and parent’s rights basically affirming the fundamental role and responsibility of both parents in the care, upbringing and discipline of the children. While obvious to me, someone thought it necessary to clarify these responsibilities. Another attack on your Second Amendment right was defeated. This time the attempt would outlaw carrying or displaying a gun within a 100 feet of a polling place. We stopped HB 1306 and HB 1348 to legalize marijuana. The head of my committee, in coordination with our governor, was able to get another bill passed that will sell it in in state liquor stores and establish a state bank to process the money. Establishing a bureaucracy to dwarf all others. It passes to the Senate where I hope it will die.
The biggest battles were in education. Our wretchedly performing school personnel are up in arms about charter and freedom accounts where parents have a choice, to enhance the opportunity for their children to learn to read, write and compute at grade level. There were a dozen or so bills that would remove this choice for charter or freedom accounts in one way or another because the government schools are failing and don’t want to admit their failure. To be fair to the government schools, they try to make the students feel better about their poor performance with social emotional learning and identifying 25% as qualified for special education plus 40-50% who are identified as in need of assistance. Government schools are the largest failure in this country. We must fix them or close them.
One last topic is redistricting. If the current plan is approved I will be representing Franklin and Northfield and not Hill. I enjoyed getting to know the people in Hill. I wish you a wonderful future.
This has been a whirlwind review of some of the more than 200 bills we reviewed in these sessions. If I missed one that interests you, please call me at 603-320-9524 or email dave@sanbornhall.net. We can talk or have a cup of coffee.
Rep. Dave Testerman
Franklin
