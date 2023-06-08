As the entire nation patiently waited to hear the compelling words “peaceful and patriotic” during the entire Jan. 6 fake testimony, sadly these words were purposely omitted. Those words were accurately documented and harmoniously spoken by then-President Donald Trump during the rally. The majority of the biased media, and the arrogant, delusional and defiant J6 liberal panel also falsely accused protestors of causing five fatalities that day when, in fact, there was actually only one that day, and unfortunately, that was an unarmed Air Force veteran named Ashli Babbitt. She was killed by a callous Capitol Police officer who was eventually exonerated for his irrational action. The other four individuals, unfortunately, later died of different causes. One could reasonably compare Ashli’s illegal entry attempt with the millions of illegal aliens who actually did enter our country illegally with no consequences. Can anyone blame the Oath Keepers or the Proud Boys for not accepting the election results, especially after multiple examples of ignored voter fraud and illegal ballot harvesting occurred? Whatever happened to the investigation for ballots from New York delivered to a polling station in Pennsylvania, as described by a creditable truck driver? Certainly these thoughts were embedded in the minds of the rally protesters. Unbelievably, some innocent rally attendees are still incarcerated without proper representation or a fair trial, especially knowing some never even entered the Capitol building. Also remember that the J6 prejudiced panel recommended that our 45th president never be elected again. Have we now lost our right to nominate and elect who we want in future elections? Above all, one can only hope that conservative Republicans learn from the J6 catastrophe and vote accordingly in future political contests.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.