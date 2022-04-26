To The Daily Sun,
The United States Constitution gives us the perfect right to own guns, providing that this right has not been violated. No one should have to state whether or not they own guns, how many, or what kind, except possibly to law enforcement personnel.
Some logical questions might be as follows: Why should anyone retract the constitutional right to own guns, if an estimated 99% of all gun owners do so in a safe, responsible manner, but only 1% or less decide to commit heinous crimes? Why should anyone give up their right to protect themselves and their family because others in society decide to abuse that right? Shouldn’t we be looking at the individuals committing crimes to determine whether they qualify to own a weapon?
Responsible gun owners keep their weapons and ammunition locked in a safe location. High risk individuals can and should be identified for potential crime issues. There are usually obvious indicators well before any weapons crime is committed. Weapon crimes can never be completely eliminated and, even if every known gun is confiscated, criminals will still have guns.
When a serious weapons offense occurs, the sentence should fit the crime. During incarceration individuals should be required to attend and graduate from a strict weapons training and safety class. A very difficult decision should then be made to determine if an individual can safely reenter society. If not, some very hard medical or disciplinary decisions must be made by a qualified penitentiary or law enforcement staff.
Please remember that there are millions of gun owners who enjoy the freedom to collect guns, target shoot, hunt, protect themselves from dangerous varmints, or compete in local, state, or national shooting events.
Dave Patch
Barnstead
