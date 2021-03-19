To The Daily Sun,
While I usually agree with Mr. Peter Kirk's viewpoints, I take issue with his entry of March 17. I believe that the current occupier of our White House is the most transparent "leader" this national has ever known. The proof lies in what he does, not what he says.
Have you taken inventory of the price of gas at the pumps? Transparency.
Did you notice the discontinuation of the pipeline as his first order of business? Transparency.
How about that southern border? More transparency.
Can Harris be any worse? I believe we will find that out soon.
As this administration done anything to help our nation out of its troubles? Answer: only the things that President Donald J. Trump did that Uncle Joe tries to take credit for or were helping citizens of this great country (i.e., border wall and security, energy independence, vaccines for the China virus).
The reason he's called Uncle Joe is that with all of his transparency, we cry "uncle."
Dave Guyer
Laconia
