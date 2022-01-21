To The Daily Sun,
I don't usually get involved with local political "stuff" in Gilford but the recent articles regarding our police chief and the mess that he currently finds himself in caught my attention.
I am certainly not one to throw stones but I'm not quite sure why somebody would be under criminal investigation by the public integrity unit of the attorney general's office of the state of New Hampshire and he is placed on "paid" administrative leave. Wouldn't it be smarter to put him on "unpaid" administrative leave ... allow the process to play out then if the accusations being investigated are unfounded then write him a check for the time he was out, give him his job back and "play on." It seems to me that possible bad behavior is being rewarded here ... just my opinion.
Dave Byer
Gilford
