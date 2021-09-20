To The Daily Sun,
To the community,
I would like to thank everyone who came out Sept. 18 who participated in our Third Annual Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region for Parkinson's 5K Run/Walk at The Downtown Gym. The race raises funds for Rock Steady Boxing Lakes Region's Adopt-A-Boxer program, equipment and training. These classes have proven that anyone, at any level of Parkinson's, can actually lessen their symptoms and lead a healthier/happier life. Our "fighters" gather strength from a variety of boxing related exercises stressing balance, hand/eye coordination and hitting the bag. A most important part of the program is the camaraderie of being able to be with others who are fighting the same fight against Parkinson's.
A special thank you goes out to Janine Page, owner of The Downtown Gym and the impetus behind the RSB program at the gym; The RSB board of JP, Kate, Lisa, Jim, Sherry, Colleen and Catherine; Mike at North Star Timing from Nashua; the RSB coaches and volunteers; Elaine and all the others who showed up to volunteer.
I’d also like to thank Laconia Parks and Rec and the Laconia Police Department.
We couldn’t do this without the support of our sponsors The Downtown Gym and Wellness Center, Bonneville and Son Inc., Stamping Technologies, Downtown Behavioral Health, LPL Financial, Bonnette Page & Stone, Apple Mortgage, FW Webb, Belknap Landscape, Caroselli Painting, Che Bella Salon, Abbott Technologies and Cross Insurance.
I’d like to give a huge shout out to our fighters and their families for coming out to participate and cheer. So great to see them all there!
I apologize if I have forgotten anyone!
Thank you all and hope to see you next year,
Dave Adams
Race Director
