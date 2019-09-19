To The Daily Sun,
Dark Money has been connected to political campaigns. In particular, we will see how it has impacted past and current presidential campaigns. First we will take a brief look back in history.
President Ronald Reagan suffered from Alzheimer’s Disease. The fact that he suffered with Alzheimer’s Disease was kept secret for many years. The GOP tried to cover up and deny the fact that he had a non-curable debilitating disease in order to hold onto the seat of power as long as possible. That coverup and deep dark secret could only be covered up for so long. As Reagan’s disease progressed, he required extensive help governing. His ardent supporters vehemently denied that he was exhibiting symptoms of the disease during his time in the White House.
There is a direct connection and correlation between Reagan and Trump. Both of these individuals were Democrats before they switched to the Republican Party. They were/are very malleable individuals. They were/are able to put on airs of leadership, bravado and the ruse of control when it applied to any and all situations. As a result of Reagan’s long career as an actor, he was able to read scripted cue cards in a very convincing manner. On the other hand, Trump must read from a teleprompter in order to sound cohesive and coherent. Other commonalities, the Reagan administration enacted a major tax cut, sought to cut non-military spending, and eliminated important federal regulations. The uber wealthy donated millions of dollars to Reagan while he was governor of California and which continued to escalate in scope when he was president. During Reagan’s long tenure in politics these millions upon millions of dollars was publicly declared donations. The phrase Dark Money evolved over time.
Fast forward to the present day. The GOP is participating in another grievous coverup (as they did with the onset of Reagan’s Alzheimer’s Disease), a coverup in which they continue to exhibit almost unanimous support for a very flawed president. Why? The GOP’s worst fear, being relegated to the minority party, thus losing power and control in politics. The GOP’s impetus for staying in power is the benefit and largess of tremendous amounts of Dark Money from billionaires and corporations. Yes, I said corporations. The Supreme Court ruled that corporations are people. In our society, money equals power and control.
Billionaires who back the GOP do so for very selfish reasons. Their money gives them direct access to politicians. These billionaires know well that their money allows them to manipulate and exert control over politicians at every level of government. This is precisely why the majority of Dark Money, which amounts to billions of dollars, has been funneled into GOP campaigns. Organizations who accept Dark Money are not required to disclose their donors. There is no legal limit to the amount of Dark Money contributions. Donors can spend funds to influence elections.
Bernadette Loesch
Laconia
