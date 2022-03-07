To The Daily Sun,
In Dharna Noor's piece for the Boston Globe, "What does the dire new UN Climate report mean for New England?" she cites that lobster and ski area industries are in the cross hairs of a rapidly changing climate.
Ocean warming has forced lobster breeding grounds to move into cooler waters of Maine and Canada; a great economic loss for New Hampshire coastal communities and the families that have pulled lobsters from our waters for generations. The increased air temperature and less frequent snowfall have already had an impact on winter sports industries and the UN report shows that without good carbon emission policies, the ski season may be 45% shorter by 2050. Again, shorter seasons equal more economic loss.
Carbon fee and dividend has emerged as the single most effective tool to reduce carbon pollution and help keep our global temperature below the point at which the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says will cause catastrophic systems collapse.
Otherwise know as carbon cash back, this policy is fair, it has bi-partisan support and is endorsed by economists, corporations, and even the American Petroleum Institute. A border adjustment fee will ensure industries won't relocate to places without a carbon fee. With the European Union and Canada set to impose that border adjustment fee in a matter of years, the United States must act fast.
Here in New Hampshire, volunteers with Citizen's Climate Lobby are engaging their members of congress to support a fee on carbon and return the revenue to households. We thank Rep. Annie Kuster for cosponsoring the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. But we need more support and urge you learn about carbon pricing at citizensclimatelobby.org and to call or write to your representatives and ask them to support a price on climate changing carbon.
Danielle Molleur
Alton Bay
