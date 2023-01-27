A recent letter to the editor suggesting that innovation and technology have not improved the health care industry is a puzzlement to me. The author states, “Innovation and technology have not made a significant difference to patients or service providers. If they had, costs would have come down, or time to serve per patient per procedure would have gone down.”
It's interesting that life expectancy in the U.S. has lengthened from 69.84 yrs in 1960 to 79.11 yrs by 2022 (https://tinyurl.com/z4wpptbu). Given the innovation and technology increases over that period of time, a near decade of additional life expectancy seems to me to be a fairly robust positive benefit to both patients and providers.
The author mentions health care costs more than once and this raised to my mind whether or not our system is worth it. Looking at the spending of the G7 (a group of the world's most developed countries), America spends 17% GDP on health care while the remaining six G7 countries on average spend 8% less than the U.S., while averaging three additional years of life expectancy.
These six G7 countries primarily rely on government financing or public health insurance, whereas the U.S. has a very complex and expensive-to-administrate system with nearly half of health care funding is from private insurance, some funds being provided by various state and federal sources, and a significant amount out of pocket from patients (https://tinyurl.com/ya9bx7h8).
The puzzle to me is why doesn’t the U.S. attempt to learn something from our compatriots in the G7?
