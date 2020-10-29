To The Daily Sun,
Have you seen those signs where the top half says "Trump 2020" and the bottom half says "No More Bullsh**"? What a perfect sign for the undecided voter. There's less than a week to go – will you make up your mind already? Then again, maybe you're in a split household. Husband for Trump, wife for Biden? I guess that would explain it. Two signs in one. But if you're truly a Trump supporter, better cross out the bottom half. You can't have it both ways.
Dale Dormody
Gilford
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.