To The Daily Sun
Congratulations to you Roger (Carroll) for sharing your story (ongoing). Just finished episode two and choose to write before reading the third.
Whitney is a lucky girl indeed to have you as her dad. Your true strength has emerged waging war against the horrors too often experienced by our youth. I'd like to think the predators of the young will eventually be better understood as I feel they were once victims as well. Retribution to a degree seems meaningless in the face of the damage done and the need to help decent people like you, who will recover with help.
I'm certain the system isn't perfect in any way and while your anger is justified with the varied messages and rules you perceive and are subjected to, I have tremendous empathy for those folks as well. So many people under stress, all with their own challenges certainly makes you appreciate the kind face, the gentle gesture and small tokens of love we are blessed with upon occasion. Bless you brother. Hang tough. Get better. Keep writing. Bring the message and awareness to all you can. You are my holiday hero.
Mark Boeing
Wolfeboro
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.