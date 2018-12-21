To The Daily Sun,
As one of the proponents of agricultural and food being a part of the newest iteration of a plan for the former Laconia State School, I want to point out an inaccuracy in your reporting today. You reported that one of the possible "marketing" studies would, "look at the potential for a market to sell locally-sourced produce and other goods".
Your reporting is too simplistic, is inaccurate and may give your readers the wrong impression of our proposal to the commission. Misunderstandings of our proposal have already drawn some concerns that what we are proposing would compete with other area food markets or enterprise in the city or in other ways detract from the site.
We have proposed to the commission to conduct an assessment of certain buildings on the site (the former dairy barn, sugar house, piggery and another barn) as possible locations for a food hub and food-maker space that would support food being produced on the site and at area farms and gardens. The food hub could provide food storage, value-adding food processing and distribution. These attributes are lacking in N.H. and their presence can help make farms and gardeners more viable by adding value to raw product. All three activities could also support local institutions, schools and restaurants wanting access to local food supplies. It could also be a venue for teaching food processing and marketing skills to farmers, specialty food producers or culinary arts students.
Most relevant to your reporting, we have proposed that the structure(s) might also house a cafe serving foods produced /processed on the site and/or provide an indoor winter market for local farms. Both of these activities could be synergistic with other proposed uses for the site and benefit the entire area. Our proposal also seeks to dedicate certain pieces of land (totaling less that 30 acres) of the 225 acre property for actual food production. The land could potentially be leased to farmers needing access to land and for demonstrating farming and other food production methods and techniques to new and beginning farmers. Part of the history of the former Laconia State School property is in farming and food production.
We believe that many in the community would like to maintain some of the rural but open feel of this magnificent property. Our goal is to keep that history alive in new ways.
Rick DeMark
Participant of the Lakes Region Food Network
Meredith
