To The Daily Sun,

Not sure who was responsible for including in your newspaper the cartoon of Trump and Kim Jung Un with the quote, “Ha-Ha now you can say you were wounded in Nam”. I found it in extremely poor taste. To publish as humor this subject is displaying extreme ignorance and bad taste.

Rick Cesati

Hudson

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.