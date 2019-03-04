To The Daily Sun,
Not sure who was responsible for including in your newspaper the cartoon of Trump and Kim Jung Un with the quote, “Ha-Ha now you can say you were wounded in Nam”. I found it in extremely poor taste. To publish as humor this subject is displaying extreme ignorance and bad taste.
Rick Cesati
Hudson
