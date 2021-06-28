To The Daily Sun,
I read the column about the recovered class ring and it rang a bell with me.
We bought our first house in 1979 in Hudson, Massachusetts. It needed much insulation so I ripped out the old lath and horsehair plaster in the walls. What a mess! In one wall was female high school class ring, class of 1951. The department of education in Massachusetts never heard of the high school, so the idea of returning the ring to the owner died for about 20 years with me. I decided to call the previous owner of the house who now lived in New York and was a retired news anchor in Albany named Dick Wood. He asked about the ring's initials and he immediately told me who it belonged to — an old high school girlfriend. He said she was from the Washington, DC area. I located the high school and called the alumni president. She was very excited about it and thought the owner would much appreciate the finding. She also thought it would be a good story in the news — 50 years after the graduating class, now being 2001!
About six weeks passed and I never heard back. I then called the alumni president and was curious about any possible progress and wondering if the owner was still with us. The good news was that she located the owner but she was in a facility for the mentally ill in the DC area and she couldn't grasp it all.
I figured the ring must have dropped down a wall from the attic where Dick and Cindy went for privacy.
D.P. Johnson
Gilford
