To The Daily Sun,
I send out a request to our citizens that vape. Could you please not exhale your vape out in public (or at least unless you can be seen doing so?) I recently exited a pharmacy/store and while coming around a corner inhaled their exhaled vape not knowing the person was there. I have seen others experience this as well, one example being during this years Christmas parade an older man stood vaping the whole time and the flavored cloud goes further than one can see.
When fewer of us are not venturing out unless necessary and taking other kinds of precautions, I ask you to please think of others. We truly are all in this together. Thank you and be well.
D. Chandronnait
Laconia
